Main Street Plaza at Temple Square to close starting April 11

SALT LAKE CITY — The main walkway through Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City will soon close to the public, and will remain closed for over a year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that Main Street Plaza, which connects North Temple to South Temple, will close on April 11 for an additional part of the ongoing renovation project. It will reopen in the fall of 2023.

This is the area directly east of the Salt Lake Temple that includes the "reflecting pool."

WATCH: Construction of 180-ft. long tunnel underneath Temple Square reaches end

The individual projects included in this portion of the renovation will include inspecting and repairing the plaza deck, updating the waterproofing system, refurbishing the north and south entry fountains, installing a larger reflecting pool, and new landscaping.

Pedestrians will still be able to access parts of Temple Square that are open during the renovation, as seen in the map below: