Man arrested after shooting on I-15, high-speed chase, rollover in Cache Valley

WELLSVILLE, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday after being accused of shooting at a vehicle on I-15 and fleeing from highway patrol troopers.

Just before 5 p.m., a driver on northbound I-15 in Weber County 911 to report that a fellow driver had shot at his vehicle at least three times. Utah Highway Patrol officials said it appeared to be some sort of road rage incident, and the vehicle he was shooting at was not hit.

UHP troopers spotted the car on U.S. Highway 91 in Box Elder County, heading toward Cache Valley. They tried to pull the car over, but UHP said the driver would not stop and they began a pursuit.

Troopers were able to set out spike strips, which the driver ran over, causing him to lose control and roll the car in Wellsville near the mouth of Sardine Canyon.

The suspect got out of the car and was taken into custody. Officials believe he suffered only minor injuries.

The man admitted to having four firearms in the vehicle, and UHP troopers said they found three handguns and one rifle when they searched it.

An investigation is underway to determine what charges will be filed. The suspect is in police custody but in a local hospital. His name has not been released.