Man arrested at SLC airport for unruly behavior on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested upon a flight's landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport after berating the crew and fellow passengers, according to witnesses.

The incident happened Monday on American Airlines flight 1802 from Los Angeles to SLC.

According to Dennis Busch, who witnessed the man's behavior and arrest, he yelled at a woman of Asian ethnicity, telling her to sit down while she was standing up "to deal with a back issue."

He then told flight attendants that the woman and the person she was with “didn’t belong here,” Busch wrote in an Instagram post.

"After asking him to calm down the man went into a complete meltdown of racist, sexist and belligerent comments, culminating in his arrest at the gate," Busch wrote. "We were lucky to have such a well trained crew who kept their cool throughout the flight!"

A spokesperson for the SLC airport confirmed to FOX 13 that an unruly passenger was arrested after the flight landed.

It was not known as of Monday afternoon what specific charges the man is facing. His name has not been released.