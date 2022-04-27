Man arrested in connection to I-15 shooting in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A man has been arrested in connection to a Juab County shooting that happened on Interstate 15 in November.

Goshen resident Adam Lloyd Gheen, 19, now faces seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, five counts of criminal mischief and one count of possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, documents state.

Other details about the arrest remained sealed, however the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed with FOX 13 News that Gheen was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on November 30 in Juab County.

After an extensive investigation, officials identified the individual who they believe randomly opened fire on several vehicles traveling on Interstate 15 between Nephi and Scipio as Gheen and took him into custody, UHP reported.

Further details about the investigation were not made available.

The shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m. and in total, 4 vehicles were hit by bullets and two people were shot but not seriously injured.

At the time of the shooting, officials told FOX 13 News the suspect appeared to be shooting at people "randomly."