Man cleared, no longer suspect in Grand County murders

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office said a man mentioned in recently unsealed warrants has been ruled out as a suspect in the double murder of a married couple last year.

In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the search warrants related to the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were filed in "the initial days of the South Mesa Double Homicide" and were allowed to expire.

The bodies of Turner and Schulte were found on Aug. 18 at a campsite outside Moab. Before her death, Schulte had told friends that there was a "creepy man" at the campsite and "that if something happened to them, they were murdered."

One of the unsealed search warrants detailed a driver who was stopped by a deputy who found the man "so unnerving that the veteran law enforcement officer decided not to write the speeding ticket as he did not want to take his eyes off [the man]."

The warrant also shared details of the man's previous interactions with both Turner and Schulte, adding that law enforcement should "explore this avenue of inquiry" into the man due to his behavior and inability to account for his whereabouts at the time of the murders.

In addition, the warrant mentioned two blankets and a jacket located by officials, with what appeared to be blood on the jacket. The items were found in a location near where the man had said he had been.

However, in their statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the man was no longer a suspect.

"...forensics analysis determined there was no related evidence on the items, the individual was ruled out as a suspect early in the investigation, and the individual was already well known in the Moab community."