Man connected to West Valley City murder arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police labeled a "person of interest" in a West Valley City murder case from October 2021 was arrested, officials confirmed.

Noel Munoz Lopez, 34, was allegedly in the area of 3800 South 4200 West around 7 a.m. on October 4 when officers found 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi unresponsive and lying on the ground.

Despite lifesaving efforts by medics, Bartschi was declared dead at the scene.

Although Bartschi had no known connection with Lopez, officials later learned Lopez has an association with the owners of the home where the shooting occurred.

Less than a month after the fatal shooting occurred, a reward of over $8,000 was offered to anyone who tipped off police to where Lopez was. He was also wanted for violating his parole.

West Valley City Police confirmed that Lopez was arrested, however they did not confirm any other details about his arrest because charges have been filed in the case.