Man critically injured after Brighton Ski Resort accident

BRIGHTON, Utah — A man skiing at Brighton Ski Resort was critically injured Wednesday after running into a snowbank.

WATCH: Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes early at Brighton Resort

Police say the 61-year-old man was skiing with his son when it's believed snow from nearby snow machines covered the man's goggles, causing him to crash.

The man suffered severe facial trauma and had to be airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital.

Because the accident occurred in a backcountry portion of the resort, the man had to wait over 90 minutes before he could be reached by emergency crews. Brighton Ski Patrol members stayed with the man before personnel arrived.

READ: Warm, dry fall expected to impact winter recreation in Utah

Officials say the unidentified man is currently in extremely critical condition.

Brighton Ski Resort officially opened Tuesday to skiers and snowboards.