Man critically wounded in South Jordan house party shooting

Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 19:46:21-04

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being shot at a house party in South Jordan.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at a home near 10000 South and 3600 West.

Police say one group of people threw the party, but another unrelated group heard about it and showed up. A fight broke out in the driveway and garage area, and a 19-year-old man shot a 23-year-old man in the chest.

The victim was driven to a local hospital, then flown to Intermountain Medical Center via LifeFlight.

He underwent surgery, and as of the latest update was in critical condition but stable.

Police say the shooter is in custody, and there is no threat to the public. Police are continuing to investigate to determine possible charges.

Neither the suspect's nor victim's names were released.

