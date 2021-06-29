Man dies after being struck by truck in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 50-year-old man died after being struck by a pick-up truck while crossing a South Jordan road Tuesday.

WATCH: New Mountain View Corridor intersection sees multiple crashes in just days

Police say the man was trying to head north when he stepped into oncoming traffic at River Front Parkway and 11400 South just before 7 a.m.

A car traveling eastbound was able to avoid the man, but a second vehicle, a black pick-up truck, hit the man. Suffering from severe injuries, the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

READ: No injuries after truck slams into Midvale restaurant

It's not known why the man attempted to cross while traffic had a green light, but police do not believe impairment was a factor.