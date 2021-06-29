Watch
Man dies after being struck by truck in South Jordan

FOX 13
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 29, 2021
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 50-year-old man died after being struck by a pick-up truck while crossing a South Jordan road Tuesday.

Police say the man was trying to head north when he stepped into oncoming traffic at River Front Parkway and 11400 South just before 7 a.m.

A car traveling eastbound was able to avoid the man, but a second vehicle, a black pick-up truck, hit the man. Suffering from severe injuries, the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

It's not known why the man attempted to cross while traffic had a green light, but police do not believe impairment was a factor.

