No injuries after truck slams into Midvale restaurant

MIDVALE, Utah — Emergency crews said no one was injured Monday after a truck slammed into a Midvale restaurant.

The pickup truck and car collided at the intersection of State Street and 7800 South sending the truck into the front of the B&D Burgers building on the corner.

Truck slams into B&D Burgers

Officials say no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the accident, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

Heavy rescue crews made sure the building was secured to enable the restaurant owners to begin repairs.