Man dies after falling from Lagoon ride

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 32-year-old man captured on video hanging from a ride at the Lagoon Amusement Park has died from injuries he suffered after falling to the ground below.

Video sent to FOX 13 showed the unidentified man hanging from the Sky Ride on Saturday. The man seems calm in the video and is not seen struggling to get back into the ride vehicle which was nearly 50 feet above the ground.

WATCH: Man seen hanging from Lagoon ride (Video may be disturbing to some)

Police said the man died and were notified about it Monday, but released no additional information other than saying his fall was not intentional. Lagoon told FOX 13 that the ride had not appeared to have malfunctioned.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police began receiving 9-1-1 calls about someone having fallen off the ride. The man was transported via helicopter to University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.