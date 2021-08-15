Man in critical condition after falling from Lagoon's Sky Ride

FARMINGTON, Utah — A man was injured Saturday evening when he fell off a ride at Lagoon.

Farmington Police said they received multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly before 6 p.m. reporting that the man had fallen from the Sky Ride — a chairlift-like ride that transports people from one end of the amusement park to the other.

Officers and paramedics responded to render medical aid before taking him to the University of Utah Hospital by helicopter. At the latest update Saturday night, the man was in critical condition.

The 32-year-old, whose name was not released, was riding alone, according to witnesses' accounts.

Both police and a Lagoon spokesperson said it does not appear the ride malfunctioned. An investigation is underway, and the park is cooperating.

The park official also said the Sky Ride has been operating without any such incident since 1974.