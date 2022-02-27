Man dies after 'serious incident' at Park City Mountain Resort

PARK CITY, Utah — A man died Saturday after an incident at a Utah ski resort.

Park City Mountain Resort said a "serious incident took place on the mountain." It took place near the Molly's Trees area, but resort officials did not provide any further details on what happened or what time.

Ski patrol responded to the incident, followed by an AirMed helicopter and crew. After "emergency care and evaluation," AirMed medical personnel confirmed that the man was dead.

The victim's name was not released, but officials said he was a 54-year-old from Pennsylvania.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” Mike Goar, the resort's vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.