Man dies in hospital after being taken into police custody in Salt Lake City

SLCPD
Police in the area of 350 W. 700 South in Salt Lake City where a man was taken into custody and later died in the hospital.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Aug 14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say a man died in the hospital Sunday after being taken into custody.

Just before 7 p.m., the department announced that it was activating its "Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol" due to the man's death.

The man was taken into custody near 350 W. 700 South, police said.

No further information was immediately available, but the SLCPD said it will provide an update at 7:30 p.m. FOX 13 News has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

"Officer-involved critical incidents" include when police use potentially deadly force (whether or not the individual survives) and when a suspect dies while in police custody. These instances result in an investigation by an outside police agency.

This past week, SLCPD released bodycam video from one such incident in which a woman died in the hospital weeks after her arrest, and months later, the medical examiner declared her cause of death as homicide.

