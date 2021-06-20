Man drowns in Utah reservoir while swimming out to son

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A man drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming in Pineview Reservoir.

Around 1:30 p.m., the man was swimming out after his son, who was on a floating device, in the Middle Inlet area of the reservoir. He went under the water before he could reach the boy and never resurfaced, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.

A bystander was then able to reach the child, but they couldn't find the dad.

Search and rescue crews were called in, and they recovered the man's body just before 4 p.m.

The drowning victim's name was not released pending his family being notified, but officials say he was 37 years old.