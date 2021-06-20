Man, woman found floating unconscious in Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Two people are receiving medical treatment after they were found unconscious in the water at Deer Creek State Park Sunday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in around 11:45 a.m. reporting that a man and woman were floating in the reservoir.

As first responders were on the way to the scene, "Good Samaritans" with boats helped by bringing the pair to the shore.

Officials said early Sunday afternoon that they were receiving treatment and being transported to the hospital.

Their medical conditions were not immediately available. It was also not yet stated whether they were swimming, boating or another activity, or whether they had life jackets.

This comes just a few days after a 17-year-old drowned in the reservoir on Thursday.

