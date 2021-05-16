Man found dead after possible drowning at Utah reservoir

EDEN, Utah — A man was found dead in the water at a Weber County reservoir Saturday, and officials believe he drowned.

According to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was told of a possible drowning at Pineview Reservoir around 4 p.m.

Witnesses saw a man facedown in the water near Port Ramp, and they were able to pull him out.

Bystanders attempted life-saving efforts until the arrival of first responders, who continued the efforts. The man was later declared dead.

The victim's name has not yet been released as authorities notify his family, but they say he was 61 years old.

Information on whether he was swimming, boating or doing some other sort of activity on the water was not immediately available, nor were details on who he was with or whether he was wearing a life jacket.

Investigators responded to the scene Saturday evening.