Man found dead on Redwood Road after being hit by vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say a man was found dead early Saturday morning on a street in West Valley City.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man laying on the ground in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road, at about 2770 South.

Officers confirmed that the 39-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was dead at the scene.

A driver later returned to the area and told police they had hit the man, but said he was already laying in the road and they didn't see him in the dark. The driver was not taken into custody.

It is not known at this time whether the man died after being hit or if he was already deceased.