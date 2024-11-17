Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old Bountiful girl, leading police on chase

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A man has been taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old Bountiful girl early Sunday.

According to the Bountiful Police Department, family members of the child confronted the man, who is in his 20s, before he fled with the girl in a Chevrolet Camaro.

After an Amber Alert was issued for the girl, Bountiful police officers located the suspect's vehicle driving erratically and began a pursuit, with the suspect. then heading onto Interstate 15 at a high rate of speed.

As the suspect began driving on westbound I-215, he struck a Woods Cross police vehicle, disabling both cars.

The suspect was taken into custody and the girl, who did not suffer any injuries, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police believe the suspect and the girl met online.

The Woods Cross police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

During a search of the Camaro, police located a Glock 17 handgun in the floorboard of the car.