Search and rescue teams respond to avalanche at Brighton Ski Resort

BRIGHTON, Utah — Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area at Brighton Ski Resort after an avalanche was confirmed Thursday afternoon.

It's not known if anyone has been injured or trapped within the avalanche that occurred in an out-of-bounds area at the resort.

Helicopters were en route to the avalanche scene to assist in the search.

The avalanche came the day after Brighton and other Cottonwood canyons resorts were forced to close early due to the massive snow totals on Wednesday. The closure decisions were made with guest safety in mind, the resorts said.

Father snowmobiling with son dies in Wasatch County avalanche:

Father snowmobiling with son dies in avalanche

On Wednesday, a father was killed after being buried by an avalanche while he was snowmobiling with his son in Wasatch County.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story