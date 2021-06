NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man was injured and airlifted to the hospital Monday after he fell off his bulldozer into a sand gravel pit in North Salt Lake.

The unidentified man was operating the bulldozer around 9 a.m. when he fell about 50 feet into the pit.

A lifeflight helicopter was able to hoist the man out of the pit and transport home to the hospital in an unknown condition.