Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in crash with wrong-way driver on I-15 near Centerville

Image - 2022-06-11T173114.454.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
Image - 2022-06-11T173114.454.jpg
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 23:30:44-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man died after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on I-15 early Saturday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 a.m. near milepost 321, near Centerville.

The victim was driving a Toyota Camry southbound when his car was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. UHP said a black Chevrolet Silverado was heading north in the southbound carpool lane. The truck drifted and hit the Camry head-on.

The driver of the Camry died from his injuries. His name has not been released, but officials said he was a man in his early 20s.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He was also a man in his 20s.

According to UHP, the investigation indicates that the pickup's headlights were not turned on. Investigators are also looking into alcohol as a potential contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere