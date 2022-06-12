Man killed in crash with wrong-way driver on I-15 near Centerville

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man died after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on I-15 early Saturday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 a.m. near milepost 321, near Centerville.

The victim was driving a Toyota Camry southbound when his car was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. UHP said a black Chevrolet Silverado was heading north in the southbound carpool lane. The truck drifted and hit the Camry head-on.

The driver of the Camry died from his injuries. His name has not been released, but officials said he was a man in his early 20s.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He was also a man in his 20s.

According to UHP, the investigation indicates that the pickup's headlights were not turned on. Investigators are also looking into alcohol as a potential contributing factor.