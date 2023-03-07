Man killed in Farmington shooting believed to be cause of courtroom skirmish

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Audio from a 2022 courtroom outburst appears to include the man killed in during a Farmington police shooting last week.

The audio was recorded during a September court appearance for Diane Allan, the mother of 25-year-old Chase Allan who was shot multiple times Wednesday by police following a traffic stop for invalid license plates. Diane Allan was in court continuing her fight over two traffic citations she was given in April.

A report following the shooting connects the Allan family to the sovereign citizen movement in which people believe they do not need to follow U.S. law.

In the courtroom audio from Sept. 21, Diane Allan continually objects to the ongoing trial proceedings, exasperating Judge John Ynchausti. The judge reprimands Diane Allan numerous times during the first few minutes of her appearance over continually repeating the same objections.

While the trial remains relatively calm despite Allan's interjections, things became heated about six minutes in when bailiffs say they have a warrant for the arrest of a person believed to be Chase Allan. As security attempts to remove Chase from the courtroom, he begins to scream and use expletives while his mother demands that her son be let go.

"This is battery and assault!" the person believed to be Chase Allan is heard yelling, before continuing an inaudible rant. "This is treason!"

"You know that this is improper," Diane says to courtroom officials. "You absolutely do know this is improper. This entire proceeding is improper."

Diane then demanded to get the names of everyone involved in taking her son, with Ynchausti saying he will comply with her request once they do their jobs.

When asked by bailiffs if there was anything they can do to get Chase's compliance, he replied that he would not comply.

With Chase handcuffed and removed, Diane Allan pulled out her phone, which is illegal inside a courtroom, and called 9-1-1, telling the operator that she was being assaulted.

"I need help," Diane cried. "I'm at the Davis County Justice Department and I'm being assaulted! I need help. They have been placing their hands on me, forcing me to do things I don't want to do."

Diane then orders the 9-1-1 operator to stay on the line before refusing Ynchausti's request that she hang up the phone.

"You all here have been participating in crimes against both of us without cause," Diane tells Ynchausti.

A bailiff then tells Allan to hang up the phone or she will also be taken into custody. She then says if the operator hangs up, they will have also violated their own duties.

Allen says she will leave the courtroom and Ynchausti gave his permission to do so. After she left, the judge proceeded with the trial and declared Allan guilty on both citations, ordering her to pay a $100 fine.