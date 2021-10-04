Man pleads guilty to 2010 murder of Sherry Black

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The man who was arrested and charged last year with murdering a Utah woman in 2010 has pleaded guilty.

The Salt Lake County Attorney's Office announced Monday that Adam Durborow entered a guilty plea for aggravated murder in Sherry Black's death.

Black was beaten and stabbed to death on Nov. 30, 2010, in her family-owned bookstore in South Salt Lake.

The case went cold for years. Black's family offered rewards of up to $250,000 for tips and started a foundation to help keep attention on the case.

Finally, in October 2020, investigators matched the DNA evidence left behind at the crime scene to Durborow. He was 19 years old at the time of the murder.

“We want to commend all of the hard work done by our law enforcement partners, South Salt Lake Police Department, Unified Police Department, and the team of prosecutors who worked this case," District Attorney Sim Gill wrote. "With today’s plea of guilty we are one step closer to bringing a measure of justice for Sherry Black and her family."

Durborow will be sentenced Dec. 2.

“While this 10-year period has been difficult, we have been able to feel peace and comfort knowing other cases are being solved with the use of new forensic tools," Heidi and Greg Miller, Black's daughter and son-in-law, wrote in a statement last year. “We will continue to work through the Sherry Black Foundation using industry experts to educate law enforcement officers on the most current investigative techniques, and also support advanced DNA testing, to help bring resolution to victims’ families."