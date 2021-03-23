Menu

Man arrested after killing friend in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A night of drinking ended with a man shooting and killing his friend in West Valley City early Tuesday.

Police say two men, Glen Hogue and Troy Frampton, were drinking inside a motorhome in the 1500 block of West Claybourne Avenue when an argument began just before 1 a.m. During the altercation, Hogue shot Frampton after he said he was physically attacked.

Hogue told police he shot Frampton in self-defense, but officials say the evidence does not support his claim and arrested Hogue for homicide.

Medical personnel were unable to revive Frampton upon arriving on the scene.

