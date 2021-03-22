Police search for multiple drivers in deadly hit-and-run accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for help in tracking down drivers in multiple hit-and-run accidents in northern Utah last week.

Victims were killed in two of the accidents, according to police.

The Critical Accident Response Team is comprised of investigators from several local police agencies who respond to serious injury accidents which often include fatalities.

On March 15, a person was struck and killed after being hit by two vehicles while walking in a Salt Lake City crosswalk. The drivers of both vehicles are still at large.

Tuesday, a pedestrian in Murray was killed after being hit by a vehicle that also fled the scene.

While both investigations are currently underway, police want to remind drivers that it is their duty, and it is the law to stop and provide information when involved in an accident, especially one involving a person.

“It’s hard for me to fathom that these folks that were involved in these accidents, the drivers, specifically, didn’t know that they were in an accident so," said SLCPD Sgt. Keith Horrocks. "So, yeah, they’re out there somewhere, they know they were involved in this accident, we would like to speak to them, we would like to find out what happened, what the situation was and find out their side of the story so to speak.”

On Thursday, a person nearly died in a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators say they have some promising leads in both of the fatal hit-and-run cases, but they want to stress to drivers that it is never too late to do the right thing, to come in and explain to them what happened and why.