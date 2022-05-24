Man, woman, baby hit by car in chain-reaction crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people, including a baby, were injured Monday evening in South Salt Lake when a pickup truck hit a car and sent it onto the sidewalk, where it hit the pedestrians.

The accident happened at the intersection of 3300 South and West Temple. According to South Salt Lake Police, the truck was turning on northbound West Temple when it hit a car that was traveling west on 3300.

The impact pushed the car onto the sidewalk, where it hit a man, a woman, and her 1-year-old child. They were standing on the sidewalk and waiting to cross the street.

Five people in total were involved

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.