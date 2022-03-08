Manslaughter charge filed against deputy in deadly car accident that killed BYU student

PROVO, Utah — A manslaughter charge has been filed against a Utah County Sheriff's Deputy for his involvement in the March 2021 death of a BYU student in Provo.

The second-degree felony charge was filed Monday by the Summit County Attorney's Office after it was asked to investigate the vehicle accident in which 22-year-old Joseph Spencer was killed.

On March 16, Joseph Richardson was in his own vehicle headed to a Pleasant Grove home where a man had fired at police and barricaded himself inside. Spencer was pulling out of a Taco Bell at 400 North and 900 East when he was struck by Richardson's Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Documents show Richardson was driving nearly 58 miles per hour when he hit Spencer, which was higher than posted speed limit. Richardson allegedly told a police officer that he had seen Spencer pulling out of the parking lot before hitting him.

"As I was coming down here I saw him start to pull out in front of me. I shouldn't... I shouldn't have tried to beat him," Richardson told the officer.

Sydney Glenn



Memorial for BYU student Joseph Spencer who was killed in an accident involving a Utah County sheriff's deputy.



Due to a possible conflict of interest, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olsen was asked to review the matter and decide if the deputy should be charged.