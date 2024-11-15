Marathons, Diwali, crystals and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with great events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

DIY Mosaic Serving Tray - Get crafty! This Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Prodigy Brewing will be hosting a DIY event where you can make your own serving tray! Craftable will provide all the necessary supplies and help you make your latest creation come to life. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price. Follow the link for ticket pricing and more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Crystal Festival - Find all things crystals here! This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Davis Conference Center will be hosting a FREE event featuring over 60 vendors showcasing all things crystals, silent auction, scavenger hunt, Kid's Pet Rock Station and MORE! Follow the link for the full list of vendors and more information.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar High School Fun Run - This Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Cedar High School will be hosting a Fun Run Fundraiser at the high track and football field at 703 West and 600 South. There will be carnival games, food trucks, farmers market and more! Follow the link to register and for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Diwali Celebration - The 22nd Annual celebration returns to Salt Lake City! This Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Salt Lake City Main Library will be hosting the FREE Hindu Festival of Lights featuring South-Asian music, dance performances, food, activities and MORE! Visitors are asked to arrive early to find a seat in the auditorium. Follow the link for more information.

Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway - The Winter Farmers Market returns! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., The Gateway will host a FREE farmers market featuring vendors selling local produce, meat, eggs, cheese, arts and crafts, and more! Follow the link for more information.

Aquarium Lantern Festival - It's larger than life! This Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will be hosting an outdoor experience featuring nature-inspired lanterns throughout the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza before stepping inside to see your favorite animals. Follow the link for admission pricing and more information.

Make Your Own Sketchbook - Want to destroy an old book you got lying around and make a sketchbook yourself? You've come to the right place! This Saturday at 11:00 a.m. the Kearns Library will be hosting a FREE arts and crafts course where you will be instructed on creating your vintage-looking sketchbook. You will need to bring your own supplies including a book, art paper, scissors, pencil, glue and decorative paper for the inside covers. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Farmers Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Provo Towne Centre will be hosting the Winter Market featuring local vendors at an indoor marketplace for Christmas gifts and more! The Farmers Market will be hosted every Saturday through December 21. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Snow Canyon Half Marathon - Get ready to run! This Saturday the Snow Canyon State Park is hosting a 10k, 5k and Fun Run Walk n' Roll for everyone! 10k starts at in the state park where it joins the Half Marathon course with the 5k following the Lava Flow Trail before joining the Half Marathon course for the final mile. Starting times for each is 9:00 a.m. with the Fun Run Walk N' Roll beginning at 11:00 a.m. Follow the link for registration times and prices for each and more information.