Mayor lays out plans for Salt Lake City's homelessness issues

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is holding a briefing to discuss the city's short, intermediate and long-term plans on dealing with homelessness issues.

On Friday, Mendenhall's office announced a site for a proposed tiny home village that would house those without a home. Mendenhall said the city will consider a zoning amendment request for a site at 1850 West Indiana Avenue, just east of Interstate 215 and south of Interstate 80.

Up to 500 permanent tiny homes would be included in the village, along with retail locations, healthcare offices and gardens.