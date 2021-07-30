Salt Lake City announces proposed site of tiny home village to house homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the site of a proposed tiny village Friday to help alleviate the city's homelessness problem.

WATCH: The Other Side Academy helping former addicts and criminals turn their lives around

Mendenhall said the city will consider a zoning amendment request for a site at 1850 West Indiana Avenue, just east of Interstate 215 and south of Interstate 80.

Salt Lake City

The amendment would request that the land currently owned by Salt Lake City Corporation be rezoned to a Formed Base District to build the village. A project cost or determination on whether the city would lease or donate the land has not yet been announced.

In April, Mendenhall announced plans for the tiny village in partnership with The Other Side Academy. At the time, the mayor said she hoped the village would be open to residents by winter.

“It’s exciting to see The Other Side Village moving along in this process, which we hope will have an important, long-lasting impact on the chronically unsheltered segment of the homeless population, in particular, people for whom resource centers have not been a solution,” said Mendenhall.

Salt Lake City

Up to 500 permanent tiny homes would be included in the village, along with retail locations, healthcare offices and gardens. The plan is similar to projects in Austin, Texas and Seattle.

A public hearing will be held to hear reaction from the community on the proposed site.