Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorial grows outside Ogden business from Petito's final Instagram post

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:30:08-04

OGDEN, Utah — On the day human remains found in Wyoming were confirmed to be those of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, a small memorial began to take shape outside one of the last places she was seen in public.

Image from iOS (5).jpg

Petito's final social media post on Aug. 25 included photos outside of The Monarch, a restaurant and retail space in Ogden, captioned "Happy Halloween."

Image from iOS (4).jpg

The photos were posted not long before Petito and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, drove to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

On Sunday, a search by the FBI and local police agencies recovered human remains near a campground just outside the park's boundaries. The remains were confirmed Tuesday as Petito's and the cause of death classified as homicide.

Image from iOS (7).jpg

Tuesday outside The Monarch, and along the same wall painted with a mural of monarch butterflies that Petito was photographed in front of, members of the community stopped by to add to a growing memorial to her. It included a framed photo of her, dozens of flowers, handwritten notes, candles, and more.

Image from iOS (6).jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere