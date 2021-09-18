Watch
Memorial planned for SSgt. Hoover in Midvale; Burial at Arlington scheduled

MIDVALE, Utah — A public memorial service will be held Saturday evening for Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who was killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

The service is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest High School football field (7350 S. 900 East, Midvale).

Volunteers put up flags at the stadium Saturday morning as part of a service project.

A vigil was previously held a few days after Hoover's death outside the Utah State Capitol.

WATCH: Vigil held for Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan

Hoover will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia next week.

A viewing, open to the public, will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington.

The funeral service is Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Limited seating is available.

After the funeral, a graveside service with full military honors will take place at the cemetery at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.

