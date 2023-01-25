Mendenhall speaks on renewable energy, water conservation and more in 'State of the City' address

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall made a series of policy announcements Tuesday night in her annual “State of the City” address.

The mayor announced that the city is on track to be on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. She’s also pushing to expand electric vehicle charging stations across the city.

When it comes to the Great Salt Lake, Mendenhall announced some new water initiatives.

"I will recommend to the council that the city implement a temporary drought surcharge on the biggest water consumers to encourage reductions in outdoor watering," she said. "Consumers who use less water would avoid the surcharge. As drought conditions in the region improve, the surcharge would be reduced. As it worsens, the surcharge would increase. When the drought ends, the surcharge would end, as well."

Mendenhall also said she wants more money dedicated to affordable housing and homelessness.

She says crime has declined in the city by 12 percent, but she's pushing for more to be done to avoid auto-pedestrian and auto-bicycle crashes.

In addition, Mendenhall announced that the city will partner with the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation, Zions Bank and Intermountain Health for a "public-private investment in the Ballpark neighborhood" worth $100 million. This comes in the wake of the Salt Lake Bees announcing that they are building a new stadium in South Jordan and will leave the 1300 South location in 2025.

“There has never been an investment like this in our city before,” she said. “This transformative commitment of human-centered programs and opportunity will bring tremendous leverage to the concepts being generated right now in the City’s Ballpark Next competition. Investments could include programs like affordable early childhood education, workforce training, building economic stability, recreation and so much more.”