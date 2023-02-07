Michael Haight searched 'Can neighbors hear gunshots' before shooting family

ENOCH, Utah — Michael Haight searched for whether neighbors can hear gunshots and other questions related to shooting inside a home before he killed his entire family and himself last month, according to newly-released documents.

Haight shot his wife, Tausha, his five children and mother-in-law inside their Enoch home on Jan. 4.

The new documents are related to an affidavit for a search warrant executed by an Enoch City police officer just over two weeks after the shooting. During the search, multiple cell phones and tablets were located, with Michael Haight's phone being taken to the Utah Tech Digital Forensics Lab.

When contents of Haight's phone were extracted, it was discovered he had searched Google for the following topics on Dec. 30, 2022, five days prior to the murder-suicide:

How loud is a 9mm

How loud is a 40 mm

Can you hear a gunshot in a house

Can neighbors hear gunshots

During a search of Haight's office in Cedar City the day after the shootings, officers found a print out of an article titled "How to cope with petty people."

Other police records obtained last month showed Haight had previously been investigated for child abuse, although he was never charged following an interview in which he claimed the incidents were a "misunderstanding."