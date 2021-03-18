Menu

Microearthquake in Magna recorded on one-year anniversary of 2020 quake

University of Utah
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:49:21-04

MAGNA, Utah — Call it a little anniversary present from Mother Earth.

Exactly one year after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Magna and the Salt Lake Valley, a much smaller microearthquake was recorded at nearly the same location Thursday.

Measuring a magnitude of just 1.4, the microearthquake was at a depth of 4.7 miles under the surface of the Earth.

(Video below shows how different parts of the Salt Lake Valley felt the 2020 Magna earthquake)

Microearthquakes are defined as being 2.0 magnitude or less and are rarely felt.

Since the much larger event in 2020, experts say nearly 2,600 earthquakes have been recorded as part of the same "sequence" as the Magna quake.

(The video below shows how the 2020 Magna earthquake was felt in the FOX 13 studios)

