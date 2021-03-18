Microearthquake in Magna recorded on one-year anniversary of 2020 quake

MAGNA, Utah — Call it a little anniversary present from Mother Earth.

Exactly one year after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Magna and the Salt Lake Valley, a much smaller microearthquake was recorded at nearly the same location Thursday.

Measuring a magnitude of just 1.4, the microearthquake was at a depth of 4.7 miles under the surface of the Earth.

Microearthquakes are defined as being 2.0 magnitude or less and are rarely felt.

Since the much larger event in 2020, experts say nearly 2,600 earthquakes have been recorded as part of the same "sequence" as the Magna quake.

