UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. — Westbound I-80 was temporarily closed in southwestern Wyoming Monday afternoon after a military vehicle caught on fire.

The semi-truck was hauling two trailers of ammunition and was part of a convoy.

It burst into flames at milepost 14, near Evanston.

Fortunately, no one was injured and fire crews were able to put it out before the flames breached the cargo containers.

Last week, a similar incident occurred with a National Guard Humvee on I-15 near Orem, Utah.