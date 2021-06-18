Utah National Guard Humvee catches fire on I-15

OREM, Utah — Humvee vehicles are built to take the intensity of the battlefield, but even they sometimes fail when facing the dangers of a Utah highway.

The Utah National Guard tweeted Friday that one of its Humvee vehicles caught fire while traveling on Interstate 15.

READ: Sandy woman killed riding ATV in Idaho

Soldiers could be seen in one photo putting out the fire while the vehicle sat on the shoulder of the highway near 1600 North.

No one was injured, except maybe the ego of the Humvee after realizing that war's got nothing on a Friday rush hour in Utah.