Mill Creek Canyon petroglyph vandalized

Bureau of Land Management
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 25, 2021
MOAB, Utah — The recent wave of graffiti and vandalism that has tarnished Utah petroglyphs and other protected sites continued earlier this month near Moab.

The Bureau of Land Management tweeted out a photo of vandalism found on a petroglyph in Mill Creek Canyon outside of Moab. According to the department, a "concerned citizen" reported the vandalism.

A photo shows the graffiti reading "Petroglyphs Taylor Trey Wes Travis Aug. 3, 2021."

Crews were able to treat the graffiti and remove nearly all trace of the vandalism.

Clean Mill Creek Canyon petroglyphs.jpg
Emergency treatment used to clean graffiti from Mill Creek Canyon petroglyph

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to contact BLM law enforcement at 435-259-2131.

The incident is one of many acts of vandalism found in Utah in 2021. Vulgar markings were discovered on "The Birthing Scene" in Moab back in April, while graffiti was also found inside Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks.

