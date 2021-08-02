Watch
Mill Creek Stream now safe for use after concrete spill cleanup, DEQ says

Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 02, 2021
MILLCREEK, Utah — The Mill Creek Stream, which was contaminated by a concrete spill on Thursday, is again safe for human use.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday that after extensive cleanup efforts, as well as the weekend rainstorms, the stream's water quality issues are now "resolved."

Residents were warned Friday to stay out of the creek in the area (between I-215 and 500 East), as well as keep their pets away from it.

Monday's announcement confirmed that the public can again use it for irrigation and recreation purposes.

