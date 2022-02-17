Milwaukee 'frontrunner' over Salt Lake City for '24 GOP convention, report says

MILWAUKEE — A new report claims Milwaukee, not Salt Lake City, is considered to be the frontrunner to land the 2024 Republican National Convention.

As Republican party leaders toured Milwaukee venues Thursday, reporters in a Politico blog say the selection of the Wisconsin city is in the making.

"The verdict is already in, we’re told by someone familiar with the ongoing conversations: They love this town and it’s now the 'frontrunner,'" the report reads.

Milwaukee was scheduled to be the host of the 2020 convention before it was canceled during the pandemic.

"...so the infrastructure and planning are already far along," the Politico reporters said. "The city is also host to an annual concert series called 'Summerfest,' so it’s used to dealing with massive crowds, and boasts an expansive arena."

Earlier this month, Salt Lake City leaders made their pitch as the Republican National Committee leaders held their winter meetings at the Grand America Hotel. The city has yet to host the convention in which the party's presidential nominee is elected.

"It would be phenomenal, just revenue alone. They are looking at over $200 million to the local economy over that 10 days," said Utah Republican Party Chairman Carson Jorgensen. "This is a huge event, second only to the Olympics here in the state."

Party officials are scheduled to tour Nashville next week, with a final decision expected later this year.