TOOELE, Utah — Tooele residents can sleep easier tonight after a snake that had been missing for weeks was finally found.

The 8-foot boa constrictor disappeared after escaping from its owner's home on July 2. A search following the break out was called off after 90 minutes and the snake had been on the loose ever since.

However, the Tooele City Police Department announced that the owner found the boa Wednesday next to the deep freezer at his house and that it may have "been there for a while."