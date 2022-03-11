Missing Roosevelt teen found in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A missing Roosevelt teen who disappeared early Tuesday morning has been found in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Rylie Secrest, 13, was found Thursday afternoon by the Cheyenne City Police Department in the back of a semi truck driven by Chris Evans, a 25-year-old man from Florida.

Police said Secrest "appears to be in good health."

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for Secrest after she was last seen walking out of her house between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Friends said Secrest was in contact with a man from Florida and received a Facebook message around the time of her disappearance that said, "I'm waiting."

The investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies was able to track down Evans' location through cell phone and app data.

Officials said Evans had been communicating with Secrest for approximately one month through Oculus. According to police, the case is one of the first in the nation involving the virtual reality platform.

An investigation is now underway regarding possible charges against Evans related to kidnapping and harboring a runaway.

