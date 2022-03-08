Police seek help finding missing Roosevelt teen

ROOSEVELT, Utah — Police in Roosevelt are seeking help in finding a missing teen who disappeared early Tuesday.

Riley Seacrest, 13, was last seen around 5:45 a.m. and is believed to have left with an older male, according to police. Detectives are currently investigating, but have no information on a suspect or vehicle.

Seacrest, who has red hair, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Seacrest's whereabouts is urged to call Roosevelt police at 435-722-2330 or Central Dispatch at 435-722-4558.