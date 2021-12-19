Missing Snow College student found alive and safe

EPHRAIM, Utah — A missing Utah college student has been found and is alive, her family has confirmed.

Madelyn "Maddie" Allen, 19, hadn't been seen since she left her dorm building at Snow College Monday night around 9:20 p.m. Police said Friday that they believed she was no longer in the Ephraim area, and her family posted a video statement Saturday afternoon that she may have been "taken."

Snow College then announced the good news on its website Saturday night that Allen was found alive. No other information was provided.

Allen's family confirmed the news soon after with a statement posted on Facebook.

"She is safe and in the care of the authorities," the post read. "We cannot express enough gratitude to the incredible law enforcement effort. And we are eternally grateful for each of you, your prayers, your love, and your support. Thank you!"

