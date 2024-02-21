Missing Tooele wife, mother found dead days after disappearance

TOOELE, Utah — Nearly a week after going missing, police say a missing local woman has been found dead in Salt Lake City.

According to the Tooele City Police Department, they were notified at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday by Salt Lake City police that a vehicle belonging to Karen Crawford had been located and that she was found dead inside.

Police did not say where Crawford's black Mazda CX-5 was discovered, but it was found several miles from where she was last seen Thursday near the Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

While an investigation is underway, no foul play is suspected in Crawford's death.

Crawford was last heard from Thursday and family had said she had not used her phone or any kind of debit or credit card. According to Crawford's family, the 43-year-old wife and mother had struggled with bipolar disorder and had recently attempted to harm herself.

"She has love and support, she has mental health services. It's devastating because it's not enough," said Christy Johnson, Crawford's sister.