Missing Utah 19-year-old found dead

Search and rescue crews have found the body of a young man who went missing in Uintah County 11 days ago.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Max Stubbs was found dead.

Stubbs, 19, was last seen alive on May 21 in Jensen, a town about 13 miles east of Vernal. He was driving a pickup truck.

The sheriff's office said his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a remote area south of Jensen. He was found near his truck, which was parked.

Officials said an investigation is underway, but there appeared to be nothing suspicious.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Max’s family," Chief Deputy Brian Fletcher wrote in the announcement.