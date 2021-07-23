Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Moose charges teen in Park City

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 20:13:08-04

PARK CITY, Utah — Scary video shared with FOX 13 shows a moose chasing a teen in Park City earlier this week.

READ: Moose found wandering Park City condo complex

The video taken Monday at Pinebrook Park records the moose walking towards a group near a sand volleyball court, then charging towards one of the teens.

It's not known whether the group was antagonizing the moose or whether something else led to the animal to run at the teenager. Moose sightings are not uncommon in Utah neighborhoods that are located away from major city centers.

READ: Moose tranquilized, removed from Centerville neighborhood

Moose are considered aggressive animals and people are told to give them plenty of space on trails and in the outdoors. When coming face-to-face with a moose, it is best to stay calm and do not run away, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere