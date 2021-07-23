Moose charges teen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Scary video shared with FOX 13 shows a moose chasing a teen in Park City earlier this week.

The video taken Monday at Pinebrook Park records the moose walking towards a group near a sand volleyball court, then charging towards one of the teens.

It's not known whether the group was antagonizing the moose or whether something else led to the animal to run at the teenager. Moose sightings are not uncommon in Utah neighborhoods that are located away from major city centers.

Moose are considered aggressive animals and people are told to give them plenty of space on trails and in the outdoors. When coming face-to-face with a moose, it is best to stay calm and do not run away, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.