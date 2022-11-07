Watch Now
Moose on the loose in the Avenues relocated to safe location

Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 12:09:20-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A young moose that had been spotted at several locations throughout the Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City was caught over the weekend.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared video of the moose as it was wandering around a home. Many residents had previously reported seeing the calf walking and sitting in neighborhood yards.

An officer with the DWR was able to hit the moose with a tranquilizer as it sat in the backyard, allowing a team to safely remove the calf from the area and relocate it to a "better moose habitat."

Video showed the moose being placed in a trailer and then sprinting away as it was released.

