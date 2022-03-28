Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A motorcycle passenger died Sunday after the bike they were riding on crashed in an area of heavy traffic leaving the popular Holi Festival of Colors in Utah County.

Utah Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling north on State Route 198 around 3:35 p.m. when it approached heavy traffic about half a mile from the festival, which took place Saturday and Sunday.

The motorcycle's driver "attempted an evasive maneuver" as they approached the traffic, which was stopped at the time, but lost control of the bike and rolled.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and hit the side of a car that was stopped, and the passenger was pinned under the bike.

First responders performed CPR, but the passenger was later pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries.

UHP said neither of the people on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The victim's name has not yet been released.